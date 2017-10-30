Saints' Mark Ingram: Late fumbles could shift backfield balance

Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara each saw 31 snaps, but it Kamara who closed out the victory against the Bears after Ingram fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter.

Ingram had a nice statistical day, gaining 99 total yards and scoring on a one-yard touchdown plunge, but his two fourth-quarter fumbles nearly cost the Saints the game on Sunday. Following his second fumble with a little over two minutes remaining, it was Kamara, not Ingram, who was asked to try to run out the clock. Ingram doesn't have a big reputation as a fumbler -- this is the first time he has ever lost three fumbles in a season -- but it's worth noting that head coach Sean Payton benched the former Heisman Trophy winner last year after he lost the ball late in back-to-back close defeats. Ingram's benching led to a bigger role for Tim Hightower, and it took more than a month before Ingram clearly reestablished himself as the leading man. In the wake of the Adrian Peterson trade, Ingram will very likely remain a big part of the New Orleans offense moving forward, but it's worth monitoring whether Ingram's meltdown on Sunday will alter the balance of the New Orleans backfield.