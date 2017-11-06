Saints' Mark Ingram: Leads backfield in Week 9 win
Ingram rushed 16 times for 77 yards and brought in his sole target for two yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers.
Ingram paced the backfield in carries and rushing yardage, once again forming an ideal 1-2 punch with rookie Alvin Kamara. After losing a pair of fumbles last season, Ingram held onto the ball Sunday and has now logged 75 or more rushing yards in the four games since Adrian Peterson left town. Ingram did seen a three-game streak with at least one rushing touchdown come to an end, but he continues to be one of the most productive fantasy options at his position in any format.
