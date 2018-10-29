Saints' Mark Ingram: Leads team in rushing
Ingram gained 63 yards on 13 carries and added 29 yards on three receptions in Sunday's 30-20 win over Minnesota.
Ingram and Alvin Kamara both received 13 carries, and while the former rushed for a higher total, the latter was given the goal-line work in this one (one rushing and one receiving touchdown from five yards in). The touchdowns obviously decided who had the better fantasy day, but Ingram's equal involvement in the offense is a great sign for fantasy owners who stashed him through his four-game suspension. That said, the veteran may have a harder time gaining yards up the middle against the Rams' stout defensive line Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...