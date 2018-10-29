Saints' Mark Ingram: Leads team in rushing

Ingram gained 63 yards on 13 carries and added 29 yards on three receptions in Sunday's 30-20 win over Minnesota.

Ingram and Alvin Kamara both received 13 carries, and while the former rushed for a higher total, the latter was given the goal-line work in this one (one rushing and one receiving touchdown from five yards in). The touchdowns obviously decided who had the better fantasy day, but Ingram's equal involvement in the offense is a great sign for fantasy owners who stashed him through his four-game suspension. That said, the veteran may have a harder time gaining yards up the middle against the Rams' stout defensive line Sunday.