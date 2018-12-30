Saints' Mark Ingram: Lighter workload likely on tap
Ingram is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers but may handle a lighter workload than normal, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
The Saints clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason with a win over Pittsburgh last week, so it's anticipated the team will rest several key starters in a mostly meaningless regular-season finale. Top back Alvin Kamara (coach's decision) is included among the Saints' seven inactives, and it's possible that Ingram will only play a few series -- if at all -- before bowing out of the contest. Rather than Ingram, third-stringer Dwayne Washington instead looks like a better candidate to pace the New Orleans backfield in offensive snaps and touches.
