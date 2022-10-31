Ingram (knee) suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's blowout win over the Raiders and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ingram could be a candidate to land on IR for a minimum of four games, depending on the Saints' internal estimates of his return timetable. That could provide Dwayne Washington with an opportunity to step into the No. 2 running back spot behind Alvin Kamara, though perhaps the true beneficiary of increased opportunities would be Taysom Hill, who saw a season-high 10 carries for 61 yards versus Las Vegas.