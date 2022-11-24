Ingram (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Ingram appears to be closing in on his first game action since Week 8, as he's managed back-to-back capped showings this week. If he's able to gain clearance to play following a three-game absence due to a sprained MCL, it'd be fortuitous timing with the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara unable to practice Thursday due to an illness. If Kamara is limited or out Sunday at San Francisco, Ingram would be the biggest beneficiary if he's able to ditch his injury designation.