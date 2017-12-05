Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as non-participant Tuesday
Ingram (toe) was listed as a non-participant at practice Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
That said, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune relays that Ingram was on the field with his teammates Tuesday and participated in the stretching and conditioning portion of the Saints' walk-through practice. Added clarity on Ingram's Week 14 status should arrive upon the release of the team's Wednesday injury report pertaining to Thursday night's game against the Falcons.
