Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as questionable after missing practice

Ingram (toe) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram didn't appear limited in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Panthers, playing deep into the fourth quarter and finishing with 122 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. He then showed up on Monday's practice report estimation as a limited participant, but there wasn't any real concern until he was downgraded to non-participation Tuesday. The decision to hold Ingram out Wednesday suggests he's in real danger of missing Thursday's game. An absence would allow spectacular rookie Alvin Kamara to take on a larger workload, with Trey Edmunds and Jonathan Williams providing depth in the backfield. Ingram's owners should be prepared for his availability to come down to a game-time decision, with the final call potentially unknown until the Saints release their inactive list at approximately 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. There's also some chance Ingram will have his role scaled back even if he's cleared to play.