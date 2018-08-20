Saints' Mark Ingram: Logging extra preseason work

Ingram (suspension) has seen an uptick in preseason snaps compared to previous seasons to prepare him for his four-game ban from the team, according to Herbie Teope of NFL.com.

It'll be unfamiliar territory for Ingram, who said he has never missed time with his team since he started playing sports. Ingram sat out the first two preseason games in 2017, but to prepare him for his time off, the Saints gave Ingram 14 carries on 23 offensive snaps through the first two exhibition contests this year. The Saints want to get Ingram ready physically and mentally before he returns in Week 5. However, Alvin Kamara shined while working in a tandem with Ingram last season and hasn't been a bellcow yet. Therefore, even though the Saints want to continue working Ingram hard, they'll need to focus on finding a suitable No. 2 for Kamara during Ingram's suspension. Jonathan Williams, Shane Vereen, Terrance West and rookie Boston Scott are battling for that spot.