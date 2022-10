Ingram rushed the ball nine times for 16 yards in Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Ingram slipped down the depth chart due to the return of Alvin Kamara (ribs), however he was also overshadowed by Taysom Hill's four-touchdown effort. As a result of Hill's success, Ingram's role in the Saints' offense could decrease, particularly because Ingram has totaled only 64 rushing yards across his last 24 carries.