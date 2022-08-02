Ingram has been getting some work with the first-team offense this summer, SI.com's John Hendrix reports.

The 32-year-old Ingram hopes to squeeze out another season as one of the league's oldest RBs, and he currently stands second on the depth chart behind a starter with legal issues. It does seem it could be a while before a potential suspension for Alvin Kamara comes into play, with a thrice-delayed hearing in his battery case now scheduled for October. There's even been talk Kamara won't be suspended until next season, but Ingram could still find his way to a starting role via injury without any suspension coming into play. The Saints' other depth options in the backfield are Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo, Malcolm Brown and UDFA Abram Smith. Apart from Brown and Smith, all have been lingering around the organization for multiple years without any fantasy impact, which contributed to Ingram reuniting with the Saints last year.