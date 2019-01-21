Saints' Mark Ingram: Modest production in season-ending loss
Ingram rushed nine times for 31 yards and brought in both of his targets for six yards during the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Ingram filled his usual complementary role alongside Alvin Kamara, but he wasn't able to generate much on a yards-per-touch basis. Despite the lackluster finish to his season, the veteran back was impressive once again during this past regular season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and logging six rushing touchdowns while adding 21 receptions and another score through the air in 12 games. Given that Ingram clearly still has plenty left in the tank, the impending unrestricted free agent figures to attract plenty of interest on the open market this offseason.
