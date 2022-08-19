site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Mark Ingram: Not expected to play Friday
Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune indicates that it doesn't look like Ingram or Alvin Kamara are in line to see action in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.
Given that Dwayne Washington didn't practice Thursday, it appears as though Tony Jones, Devine Ozigbo and Abram Smith are in line to handle the team's backfield duties Friday.
