Ingram (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The backup running back missed Monday's loss to the Ravens and likely will be out for at least another game or two after suffering an MCL sprain Oct. 30. The Saints used Dwayne Washington as their No. 2 RB with Ingram out Monday night, though Washington didn't get many chances in a game where Baltimore dominated possession and Alvin Kamara was able to play 88 percent of offensive snaps.