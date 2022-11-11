Ingram (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Given that Ingram was diagnosed with an MCL sprain after exiting the Saints' Oct. 30 win over the Raiders and was facing an expected recovery timetable of 3-to-4 weeks, he was never considered a likely to miss fewer than one game due to the injury. After Ingram failed to practice in any fashion this week, it's thus no surprise that he'll be sidelined for a second consecutive game. Dwayne Washington will likely step in as the Saints' No. 2 running back in Ingram's stead, with starter Alvin Kamara presumably taking on an even larger workload than usual as a result.