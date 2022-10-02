Ingram recorded 10 carries for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings. He added three receptions for 13 yards.

Ingram missed a portion of the second half and was spotted in the injury tent prior to spending time in the locker room, per Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans . However, he managed to return to force a near-even split of carries with Latavius Murray in the absence of Alvin Kamara (ribs). Even barring injury, the Saints appear to be hesitant to turn the backfield over entirely to Ingram, as he has tallied 10 carries in each of the games that Kamara has missed this season.