Saints' Mark Ingram: Picks up 36 yards

Ingram ran for 33 yards on nine carries and added a three-yard catch during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Rams. He lost a fumble during the contest.

While stablemate Alvin Kamara scorched the Rams for three touchdowns, Ingram set season lows in touches and yards and has not scored in his last three games. Still, he looks like a solid bet to continue to record double-digit touches per game and avoid the doghouse, Ingram's second-quarter fumble didn't hurt him too much as he recorded six carries after that point. He gets a great matchup Sunday against a Bengals defense ranked 30th in the league at 4.9 yards per opponent carry.