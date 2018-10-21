Saints' Mark Ingram: Picks up 42 yards in win

Ingram ran for 32 yards on 12 carries and added 10 yards on two catches during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore.

Following a season debut in which he scored on two short touchdown runs, fans were probably disappointed to see Alvin Kamara taking the two-yard scoring plunge early in the fourth quarter. Ingram has led Kamara in touches 32 to 28 since returning to the field, but -- aside from the pair of goal-line carries -- hasn't shown much dynamism, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry. His role this season isn't quite clear yet, but watching both Kamara and Taysom Hill out rush him on Sunday is less than ideal. He'll have his hands full next Sunday against a Minnesota run defense surrendering just 3.9 yards per opponent carry.