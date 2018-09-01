Saints' Mark Ingram: Placed on reserve/suspended list

Ingram was placed on the reserve/suspended list Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Ingram suspended for the first four weeks of the season and Jonathan Williams released Saturday, the Saints will head into Week 1 using rookie sixth-round pick Boston Scott as Alvin Kamara's sidekick in the backfield. Ingram can return for Week 5 against Washington

