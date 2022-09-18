Ingram (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara (ribs) isn't available, meaning Ingram, Dwayne Washington (hamstring) and Tony Jones are the Saints' available running backs Week 2. Under normal circumstances, Ingram would be in line for significant touches in Kamara's absence, but both he and Washington were limited in practice Wednesday through Friday. As a result, Jones could get a larger share of the workload if Ingram isn't ready for a full allotment of carries and targets.