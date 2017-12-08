Saints' Mark Ingram: Playing Thursday

Ingram (toe) is listed as active Thursday at Atlanta, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With three days between games, the Saints took a cautious approach with Ingram's toe injury, keeping him out of drills both Tuesday and Wednesday. Considering the tandem of Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara has powered the Saints to a two-game lead over the reigning NFC champions, expect the veteran to handle his typical workload of roughly 53 percent of the offensive snaps. If the last eight outings are any indication, Ingram's average of 110.3 yards from scrimmage per game and nine rushing touchdowns are a fair estimation against the Falcons' 18th-ranked run defense.