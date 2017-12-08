Saints' Mark Ingram: Playing Thursday
Ingram (toe) is listed as active Thursday at Atlanta, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With three days between games, the Saints took a cautious approach with Ingram's toe injury, keeping him out of drills both Tuesday and Wednesday. Considering the tandem of Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara has powered the Saints to a two-game lead over the reigning NFC champions, expect the veteran to handle his typical workload of roughly 53 percent of the offensive snaps. If the last eight outings are any indication, Ingram's average of 110.3 yards from scrimmage per game and nine rushing touchdowns are a fair estimation against the Falcons' 18th-ranked run defense.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: In line to play Thursday•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as questionable after missing practice•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Listed as non-participant Tuesday•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Tending to toe injury•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Erupts in second quarter•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Season-low yardage in loss•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...