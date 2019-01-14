Saints' Mark Ingram: Posts 62 total yards in playoff win
Ingram rushed nine times for 53 yards and brought in both of his targets for nine yards in the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Ingram accomplished the majority of his ground production on a 36-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter. He otherwise found running room to be at a premium, as the Eagles' front won the war at the line of scrimmage for a substantial portion of the contest. While his final line was a modest one, Ingram will nevertheless be an integral part of the game plan once again in next Sunday's big showdown versus the Rams.
