Saints' Mark Ingram: Practices Thursday

Ingram (suspension) returned to practice Thursday.

After completing his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Ingram is taking the practice field for the first time during the 2018 regular season. The Saints are expected to incorporate Ingram into the game plan Monday against the Redskins, but it remains to be seen how much he'll cut into Alvin Kamara's touch count. Once the duo entered a timeshare Week 4 of last season, Ingram handled 19.2 touches per game to Kamara's 13.9.

