Saints' Mark Ingram: Prefers to stay in New Orleans
Ingram has already had discussions about re-signing with the Saints, Mark Inabinett of AL.com reports. "I've been talking to the Saints," Ingram said. "It's kind of like a thing where they say they want me back, I say, 'I want to be back,' it's just can we compromise on the value?"
Ingram has a good thing going in the Bayou splitting work with Alvin Kamara behind an impressive offensive line, but it's hard to argue against a 29-year-old running back prioritizing guaranteed money above all else. While his recent comments suggest there's a chance he re-signs before the start of free agency, the more likely scenario involves Ingram testing out the open market, with the option to come back to New Orleans if he's disappointed by the money offered elsewhere. Given their tight cap situation, the Saints may be inclined to bring in a rookie or a cheaper veteran to complement Kamara in the backfield, rather than paying Ingram close to market value.
