Saints' Mark Ingram: Present at minicamp

Ingram was seen participating in the Saints' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

As expected after not participating in OTAs, Ingram was back on the practice field for the start of minicamp despite having to serve a four-game suspension at the start of the regular season. Ingram is expected to cede the role of No. 1 running back to second-year star Alvin Kamara until he is reinstated by the league for Week 5.