Saints' Mark Ingram: Production downturn in loss
Ingram (toe) rushed 12 times for 49 yards and brought in four of five target for 43 yards in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons.
Despite backfield mate Alvin Kamara exiting the game for good in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, Ingram was unable to generate much on the ground in what turned out to be a modest number of opportunities. His rushing total presented his second of under 50 yards in the last three contests, and Ingram actually saw a slight drop of two carries over his Week 13 tally despite his lead-back status. He remained an important part of the passing game, however, helping to prop up his night from a fantasy perspective. Ingram will look to bounce back in a Week 15 home showdown against the Jets, a game in which he could be in for an expanded role if Kamara is unable to suit up.
