Saints' Mark Ingram: Quiet in loss
Ingram gained 35 yards on 13 carries and 19 yards on four receptions in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Ingram led the Saints in carries but it was Alvin Kamara who had the big game, netting 283 total yards and two scores in Tampa. Ingram has only had between 11 and 14 carries each of the last seven weeks but he's been a solid contributor in the passing game, hauling in 27 passes in that same span. While the dynamic Kamara will continue to be heavily involved in the offense, Ingram remains the best bet to lead the Saints running backs in touches when the team hosts the Panthers in next Sunday's playoff game.
