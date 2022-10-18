Ingram (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Ingram is tending to the knee issue after logging nine carries for 46 yards to go with an 11-yard reception while playing 24 snaps in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals. The Saints are facing a quick turnaround for Week 7 with a Thursday night game in Arizona, but Ingram's ability to take the field in some capacity Tuesday bodes well for his chances of being available as the top complementary option to top back Alvin Kamara.
