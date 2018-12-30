Saints' Mark Ingram: Rests for much of finale
Ingram rushed for 28 yards on five carries and added 15 yards on two catches during Sunday's 33-14 loss to Carolina.
The Saints didn't have anything to play for Sunday, so the team rested Alvin Kamara and gave Ingram a light workload. He was solid with limited touches and that will, hopefully, up his confidence heading into the playoffs. The veteran back rattled off some monster games in November, but has run hot and cold -- along with the rest of the Saints' offense -- down the stretch. He maintains plenty of value as the more traditional power back in the Saints' stable to go along with Kamara's do-it-all capabilities.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...