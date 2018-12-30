Saints' Mark Ingram: Rests for much of finale

Ingram rushed for 28 yards on five carries and added 15 yards on two catches during Sunday's 33-14 loss to Carolina.

The Saints didn't have anything to play for Sunday, so the team rested Alvin Kamara and gave Ingram a light workload. He was solid with limited touches and that will, hopefully, up his confidence heading into the playoffs. The veteran back rattled off some monster games in November, but has run hot and cold -- along with the rest of the Saints' offense -- down the stretch. He maintains plenty of value as the more traditional power back in the Saints' stable to go along with Kamara's do-it-all capabilities.