Saints' Mark Ingram: Rushes for two touchdowns

Ingram ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and added 77 yards on five catches during Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.

Ingram could have ended Sunday's contest with a crisp 101 total yards and a touchdown, but he sliced through the Jets defense in the closing moments for an exclamation point -- a 50-yard touchdown run. It was his second play of the day that went for at least 50 yards. The Saints have thrived on the versatility that both Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have brought to the running and passing games. If anything, Kamara's emergence has helped keep Ingram fresh. The veteran back has topped at least 90 total yards in five of his last six games as compared to thrice in his first eight games of the year.