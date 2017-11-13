Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores three times versus Bills

Ingram carried 21 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 47-10 win over the Bills.

Ingram came through with one of the best games of his career in this one, setting a season high in rushing yardage while scoring three touchdowns in a game for the first time as a pro. This performance continued an excellent run of form for Ingram, who now has seven touchdowns and is averaging 113.8 scrimmage yards in five games since the bye. New Orleans' newfound commitment to the running game has vaulted Ingram into the upper echelon of fantasy running backs and he will look to keep it rolling next week against the Redskins.