Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores twice in return
Ingram rushed 16 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins. He also caught two of three targets for 20 yards.
Ingram marked his return from suspension by scoring a two-yard touchdown on his first drive back. He later doubled his touchdown tally by plunging in from one yard during the second quarter, showing power around the goal line. On the night, his 18 touches comfortably surpassed Alvin Kamara's nine, but considering New Orleans led comfortably for the better part of the contest, it's of no surprise the team leaned on the more fresh Ingram to grind out the clock.
