Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores twice in win
Ingram rushed 16 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 48-7 victory over the Eagles.
Ingram burst by the right end for a 14-yard score to put the Saints up 17-0 early in the second quarter and later converted from the one to seal the blowout in the third. While the Alabama product wasn't targeted in the passing game, he tied his season high in carries and saw two more touches than Alvin Kamara on the day. Despite the timeshare, Ingram now has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games and is a threat to do so again with an excellent Week 12 matchup at home against the Falcons.
