Saints' Mark Ingram: Scores twice in win
Ingram rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and added 36 yards through the air on five catches in Sunday's 52-38 win over Detroit.
Most knew that Ingram was in store for a heavier workload after Adrian Peterson skipped town, but few could expect this. It was the first time since Week 11 of the 2014 season that Ingram recorded 30 touches in a game. Ingram also scored his first two touchdowns of the season, both on short, second-quarter carries. It would be foolish to think that Ingram will continue this pace as New Orleans was in position to try to run out the clock for much of the second half and rookie Alvin Kamara, too, should see some increased work with Peterson gone. Still, Sunday showed what the multi-faceted Ingram can do with a little more opportunity.
