Saints' Mark Ingram: Season-low yardage in loss

Ingram carried 11 times for 31 yards while securing two of three targets for five yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams.

Ingram, who entered the game sitting fourth in the league with 806 rushing yards, put up his lowest yardage total of the season Sunday. He was clearly outdone by his backfield counterpart, Alvin Kamara, despite seeing one more touch. Had the Saints not been trailing most of the game, Ingram likely would've seen more work, but a screw-up in pass protection also likely played a role in how the playing time was doled out. Regardless, Ingram has been a statistical monster in 2017 while averaging over 18 touches per game, so look for him to return to normal production levels next week against the Panthers.