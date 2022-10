Ingram is in line for an expanded workload Sunday, with Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

As Triplett notes, Latavius Murray is up from the practice squad and also available to help fill in for Kamara, while the Saints will also use Dwayne Washington versus Minnesota. That said, look for Ingram to see enough work Sunday to represent a Week 4 alternative for those rostering Kamara or simply looking for some short-term backfield help.