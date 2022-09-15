Ingram (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Ingram's limited participation marks no change from Wednesday, but it's at least a promising sign for his chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. However, the same can't be said for lead back Alvin Kamara (rib), who didn't take any practice reps Thursday after being limited Wednesday. If Kamara is unable to shake off the rib injury in time for Sunday and is inactive for the contest, Ingram would be the next man up in the New Orleans backfield, provided he can move past his own health concern.