Saints' Mark Ingram: Suspended four games
Ingram has been suspended four games for violating the league's PED policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coming off the best season of his career with 1,124 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 58 grabs for 416 yards, Ingram won't return to the field until Week 5 against the Redskins. In the meantime, Alvin Kamara -- a star in his own right last season -- should take on a heavier workload, with some combination of Trey Edmunds, Boston Scott, Daniel Lasco (neck) and Jonathan Williams also factoring in. The Saints may also elect to dip into the available free agents to add depth behind Kamara if they aren't comfortable with the current grouping.
