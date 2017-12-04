Saints' Mark Ingram: Tending to toe injury
Ingram (toe) was listed as limited on the Saints' estimated injury report Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Since sending Adrian Peterson to the Cardinals in advance of Week 6, the Saints have ridden Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara to the No. 3 rushing offense. Ingram himself has accounted for 752 yards on the ground, 130 receiving yards on 27 catches and nine touchdowns in eight games during that stretch. Despite the toe concern, Ingram would have participated in some capacity Monday if practice was held, so his status for Thursday's game in Atlanta doesn't seem to be much of a concern.
