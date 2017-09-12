Saints' Mark Ingram: Ties for lead in receiving yards

Ingram rushed six times for 17 yards and caught all five of his targets for 54 yards in Monday night's loss to the Vikings.

Ingram, as expected, was part of a backfield timeshare that saw rookie Alvin Kamara lead the way with seven carries and Adrian Peterson match his workload with six totes. While those three finished with nearly identical rushing numbers, Ingram found success through the passing game, tying New Orleans' team high in receiving yards. Like previous seasons, the presence of fellow tailbacks clouds Ingram's fantasy value on a weekly basis, but the Saints running game shouldn't struggle as much as it did Monday that often.