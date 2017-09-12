Saints' Mark Ingram: Ties for lead in receiving yards
Ingram rushed six times for 17 yards and caught all five of his targets for 54 yards in Monday night's loss to the Vikings.
Ingram, as expected, was part of a backfield timeshare that saw rookie Alvin Kamara lead the way with seven carries and Adrian Peterson match his workload with six totes. While those three finished with nearly identical rushing numbers, Ingram found success through the passing game, tying New Orleans' team high in receiving yards. Like previous seasons, the presence of fellow tailbacks clouds Ingram's fantasy value on a weekly basis, but the Saints running game shouldn't struggle as much as it did Monday that often.
More News
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Tough sledding in Saturday's win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Active as pass catcher•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Outlook unclear after offseason additions•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to keep starting job•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Gathers 132 yards, scores in win•
-
Saints' Mark Ingram: Gets into end zone twice in Week 16 win•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...