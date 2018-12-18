Saints' Mark Ingram: Tops 70 total yards
Ingram rushed 12 times for 63 yards and caught both his targets for 11 yards in Monday night's 12-9 win over the Panthers.
Ingram's rushing total marked his most since he topped 100 yards in Weeks 10 and 11. The veteran's tally was boosted by a team-long run of 22 yards, and although Alvin Kamara finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries, Ingram was again rather efficient working in tandem. The bruiser will now prepare himself for Week 16's matchup with the Steelers.
