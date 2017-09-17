Saints' Mark Ingram: Totals 76 yards in loss
Ingram ran for 52 yards on eight carries and added 24 yards on four catches in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England.
Ingram was quiet for much of Sunday's game minus a 28-yard run on the last play of the contest. The Saints as a whole appears to be in trouble and it's not looking great for Ingram, either. Playing from behind, as New Orleans has through the first two weeks, neutralizes the running game. Moreover, the efforts being made to incorporate Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara have led to a situation in which there may be too many mouths to feed and fewer opportunities for Ingram to get in rhythm through either the ground or air. Ingram has averaged just 11.5 touches per game thus far this season, down from an average of 17.6 over the past three seasons.
