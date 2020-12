Callaway (knee) is active for Friday's game against Minnesota, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Callaway last played Week 12, but he hasn't seen more than 17 snaps or two targets in a game since Week 7. It's possible that changes Friday, as the Saints still have four wide receivers on injured reserve, including Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle). The other candidates for WR snaps behind Emmanuel Sanders are Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Austin Carr.