Callaway may the Saints' return man Sunday against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Callaway was seen fielding punts during warmups. The team's usual return man, Deonte Harty, is a healthy scratch. This is a role Callway had at times during his rookie season with the team, but had not carried over since.
