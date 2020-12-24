The Saints activated Callaway (knee) from injured reserve Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
After he was cleared to resume practicing Tuesday, Callaway apparently fared well enough in his workouts over the past three days for the Saints to sign off on his return to the 53-man roster. He'll be taking the spot of fellow wideout Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), who was placed on IR in a corresponding move. With Smith joining Michael Thomas (ankle) and Deonte Harris (neck) on IR, the Saints will turn to veteran Emmanuel Sanders and a trio of relatively unproven options -- Callaway, Juwan Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey -- as their main receivers for Friday's game against the Vikings.