Callaway recorded three receptions on five targets for 24 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

Callaway continued to command targets in the absence of Jarvis Landry (groin), as he has now earned at least five looks in four of his last six games. However, as has typically been the case, Calaway did little with the opportunity. His longest reception went for only 12 yards, and he has now failed to surpass 36 yards in any of his last five games.