Callaway (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his departure from Sunday's win against the Panthers due to a minor ankle sprain, Callaway hauled in eight of 10 passes for 75 yards, which more than doubled his previous output on the season (5-50-0 on seven targets). With two more opportunities to take the field this week, he can set himself up to be available in a Saints receiving corps that again may be without Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) this Sunday at Chicago.