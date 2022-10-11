Callaway caught two of his three targets for five yards and returned two punts for 25 yards during Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) both inactive Sunday, Callaway wound up playing the most offensive snaps (56) of any Saints' wideout, as Chris Olave was forced out with a concussion in the third quarter. However, the 24-year-old made his biggest impact on special teams after stepping in for primary punt returner Deonte Harty, who exited early with a turf toe injury. Callaway fielded five punts including three fair catches and a 21-yard return in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher could stand to see increased usage in New Orleans' banged-up receiving corps moving forward, though the team will likely continue to lean into its running game with Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram.