Callaway is inactive for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Callaway was the team's No. 2 receiver at one point earlier this season and got some snaps last week with Chris Olave sidelined by a hamstring injury, but this isn't the first time Callaway has been a healthy scratch. Olave is back in this week, and likely joined by Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith as the lead trio at wide receiver. Callaway thus loses out to Kirk Merritt and Keith Kirkwood, both of whom seemingly offer more special teams value.