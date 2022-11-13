Callaway (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Pittsburgh.
With Jarvis Landry (ankle) back in the lineup, Callaway is taking a seat for the first time this season. His absence will open up targets not only for Landry, but fellow wide receivers Chris Olave, Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed. Callaway's next chance to mix into the Saints offense arrives next Sunday against the Rams.
